Kabob Korner - Monroe
Mains
Sandwiches
- Beef And Lamb Gyro Sandwich$9.50
Grilled Beef and lamb, with tomatoes, Lettuce, Onions, Feta cheese and Tzatziki sauce in Pita Bread
- Chicken Gyro Sandwich$9.50
Grilled Chicken, with tomatoes, Lettuce, onions, Feta cheese and Tzatziki sauce in Pita Bread
- Falafel Gyro Sandwich$9.50
Deep Fried Garbanzo Bean and Dried Vegtables, with tomatoes, Lettuce, Onlins, Feta cheese, Cucumber and Tzatziki sauce in Pita Bread
- Caesar Salad Gyro Sandwich$9.50
Your Choice of Classic Beef and Lamb or Chicken Topped with Caesar Salad in Pita Bread
Plates
- Gyro Plate$14.00
Grilled beef and lamb mix served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad
- Chicken Kabob$16.00
One skewer of grilled marinaded chicken tender served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad
- Beef Kabob(Chenjeh)$16.00
One skewer of marinaded tenderloin beef served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad
- Lamb Kabob(chenjeh)$16.00
One skewer of marinaded lamb served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad
- 1 skewer Koobideh Kabob(Ground Beef Kabob)$14.00
One skewer of ground beef kabob served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad
- 2 Skewers Koobideh Plate$19.00
- Shrimp Kabob$15.00
One skewer of shrimp kabob served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad
- Veggie Plate$14.00
3 falafel Balls, 3 dolmas served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad
- Lamb Shank$22.00
Stewed lamb, tomato-based shank soup, dill, and lima bean rice.
- Rack Of Lamb Kabob$28.00
Five chops (bone-in) of marinaded lamb served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad
- Cornish Hen kabob Plate$22.00
- Koobideh special$12.99
Combination Plates
- Vaziri Platter$20.00
Combination of one koobideh and one chicken skewer, served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad
- Combo Platter$20.00
Choose any two of the following kabob skewers: koobideh, chicken, shrimp, Lamb or beef. Served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad
- Dinner For Two$45.00
Combination of one koobideh, one chicken tenderloin, and 5 lamb chops skewer with a large serving of basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce and Greek salad.
Apps, Small Plates, & Sides
Small Plates/Appetizers
- Greek Fries$5.00
Mediterranean seasoning, feta cheese, special fry sauce.
- Tzatziki & Pita$6.00
Cucumber yogurt sauce, serve with warm pita.
- Hummus & Pita$6.00
Chickpea puree, Tahini, Garlic, EVO oil.
- Babaganoush & Pita$6.00
Traditional smoked eggplant and tahini served with warm pita bread
- Dolmas$5.00
4 grape leaves rolled with rice, onions, and spices served with a side of tzatziki sauce
- Falafel$5.00
4 falafel balls and a side of tzatziki sauce
- Must-O Musir (Yogurt Dip)$6.00
Traditional Iranian appetizer prepared dried shallots and yogurt.
- Mirza Ghasemi$8.00Out of stock
Salad
Soup
Sides
- Tzatziki$2.00
Dipping cup
- Hummus$2.00
Dipping cup
- Fry Sauce$1.00
- Babaganoush$2.00
Dipping cup
- Must-O Musi$2.00
Dipping cup
- Shrimp Skewer$8.00
Single skewer
- Koobideh Skewer$7.00
Single skewer
- Chicken Skewer$8.00
Single skewer
- Lamb Skewer$9.00
Single skewer
- Beef Skewer$9.00
Single skewer
- Rack Of Lamb Skewer$20.00
Single skewer
- Cornish Hen Skewer$15.00
- Gyro Meat$6.00
Grilled Beef and lamb,
- Pita Bread$2.00
One whole pita cut
- Feta Cheese$2.00
- Dill And Fava Bean Rice$7.00
- White Rice$5.00
- Barberri Rice$7.00
- Side Greek salad$3.00
- Grilled Tomato$1.00
- Griled onion$1.00
- Raw onion$1.00
- Olives$2.00